Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Southeastern Sumner County in middle Tennessee... Northwestern Wilson County in middle Tennessee... * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 346 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Gallatin, Hendersonville and Bledsoe Creek State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&