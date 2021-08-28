Deborah Sue Whirling Cox, age 61, of Mt. Juliet, TN died August 26, 2021.
Debbie was born in Decatur, IN. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church where she served in many ways including the altar guild, in the bell choir and helping with VBS. Debbie was employed by McKesson. She had a green thumb and loved flowers. Debbie was preceded in death by her son, Jonathan Greene. She is survived by: Husband of 8 years – David Cox; Parents – Leroy and Marilyn Whirling; Son – David Greene; Step-children – Casey (Kyle) Henry and Dylan (Reba) Cox; Brother – Mike (Paula) Whirling; Sister – Beverly (Tom) Mollering; Nieces – Lauren, Emma and Carly Mollering; Nephews – Jamie and Sean Whirling.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 3 p.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1003 Hickory Hills Lane, Hermitage, TN with Rev. Keith Enko and Rev. Tim Hunze officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Hope, 2024 Hunter Place, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel.