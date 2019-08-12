Debra Lynn Martin, age 63 of Watertown, died Saturday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2019 at The Residence of Alive Hospice in Nashville. Born June 29, 1956, she was the daughter of James Forest Kidwell and Martha Dickens Kidwell. Debbie retired from the Lebanon Special School District after a teaching career of over 40 years. She was a 1974 graduate of Watertown High School and received her teaching degree from Middle Tennessee State University. Debbie was a member of the Watertown First Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, James F. Kidwell and a brother, Jeffrey Scott Kidwell. Debbie is survived by her husband, Rickey Martin of Watertown; children, Lauren Haskins and her husband, Dusty of Lebanon, Gina Martin of Knoxville and Brant Martin of Watertown; grandchildren, Harper and Houston Haskins; mother, Martha Kidwell; brother, James F. Kidwell, Jr. and his wife, Nan; sister, Beth Reeder and her husband, Wayne; a nephew and several nieces; and other loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at Hunter Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Diffenderfer and Dr. John Cheetham officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. till service time on Tuesday. Pallbearers, Dusty Haskins, Tommy Martin, Brad Martin, Wayne Reeder, Bill Robinson, Steve Blankenship. Interment at Jones Hill Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318