Debra Marie Kingsley, age 65, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died March 20, 2020. Deb was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Marilla Dodds Schaefer.
Deb was a native of Minneapolis, MN and had recently relocated to Mt. Juliet from Plummerville, AR. She was a veteran of the U.S. Air force. Deb enjoyed cooking, fishing, e-books and classic country music. She was a tie-dye artist and a world traveler.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years – Marvin Kingsley; sons – Thomas Adam Kingsley, and Michael John Kingsley; siblings – Mary Gaertner, Ted Gaertner, Paul Schaefer and Fred Schaefer; as well as numerous nieces and nephews
Please be patient with us, a Celebration of Deb’s life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Foundation for the Blind, 1401 south Clark Street, suite 730, Arlington, VA 22202.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com