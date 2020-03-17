Della “Diane” Gray, age 67 of Gallatin, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. Mrs. Gray was born September 26, 1952 in Indianapolis, IN to the late James Dobbs and Lena Pauline Brown Hancock.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by 1 granddaughter; and brother, James Dobbs.
She is survived by husband of 32 years, Harry Woodson Brassell II of Gallatin; sons, James Samuel Gray (Amber) of Lebanon, Patrick Lee Brassell of Gallatin, and Harry Brassell III of Gallatin; daughters, Windy Brassell of Westmoreland and Misty Gale Fullerton (James) of Gallatin; brothers, Glenn Stratton of Texas, Nathan Hancock of Gallatin, and Randy Stratton of Indianapolis, IN; sisters, Marlene Bridges of Indianapolis, IN, Rhonda Dobbs, Karen Dobbs, Susan Dobbs, and Theresa Dobbs; 12 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild.
Celebration of Life Service will be Wednesday, March 18th at 6:00 p.m. in the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com. Family Heritage Funeral Home has been honored to assist the family.