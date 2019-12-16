Weather Alert

...ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAIN EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT... .SEVERAL PLACES ACROSS NORTHERN MIDDLE TN RECEIVED 2-3 INCHES OF RAINFALL LAST NIGHT AND WITH MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF HEAVY RAIN STILL EXPECTED ACROSS THESE SAME AREAS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING, A FLASH FLOOD WATCH HAS BECOME NECESSARY. 1-3 INCHES IS EXPECTED ACROSS MIDDLE TN THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING, INCLUDING THE SAME AREAS AS LAST NIGHT. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, CANNON, CHEATHAM, CLAY, DAVIDSON, DE KALB, DICKSON, FENTRESS, HICKMAN, HOUSTON, HUMPHREYS, JACKSON, MACON, MONTGOMERY, OVERTON, PERRY, PICKETT, PUTNAM, ROBERTSON, RUTHERFORD, SMITH, STEWART, SUMNER, TROUSDALE, WILLIAMSON, AND WILSON. * UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * AN ADDITIONAL 1-3 INCHES IS POSSIBLE FOR AREAS THAT RECEIVED 2-3 INCHES LAST NIGHT. * THE MAIN AREAS OF CONCERN ARE ALONG AND NORTH OF I-40, HOWEVER OTHERS IN THE WATCH COULD SEE LOCALIZED FLOODING BY THIS EVENING, AS WELL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&