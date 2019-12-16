Della Taylor Whittle, 72, of Hermitage, TN, diedDecember 14, 2019.
Della attended Tulip Grove Baptist Church and was a 20 year employee of Ingram Book Company. She enjoyed cooking, reading, sewing and computer games. Della also enjoyed trips to Tunica.
She was the daughter of the late, Forrest and Marjorie Taylor. Della was also preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Rufus Edward Whittle and siblings, Ann Evans, Mary Knight, Carroll Taylor and Bud Taylor; and son-in-law, Donnie Johnson.
She is survived by her children, Dwayne (Laurie) Whittle and Lisa Johnson; grandchildren: Justin Whittle, Chase Johnson, Brittney Whittle, Kaitlyn Whittle, Samantha Johnson and Jared Whittle; great-grandchildren: Jaxson Whittle, Jasen Whittle, Van Marlin, Ava Warren and Madison Marlin; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Troy Withers officiating. Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Justin Whittle, Chase Johnson, Jared Whittle, Timmy Whittle, Jackson Marlin and Ian Manning.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to service time Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN.