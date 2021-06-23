Delois Marie Smallwood, age 90, passed away Monday June 21, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Lester May & Lorene Mae Wethington May; husband, Drexal Smallwood; son, Larry Dean Smallwood; granddaughters, Carrie Marie Leverett & Ann Marie Smallwood.
Survived by sons, Ricky (Sharon) Smallwood, Miles (Shirley) Smallwood, & Jerry (Pamela) Smallwood; daughters, Barbara Smallwood, Cathy Calvo & Jackie (George) Calvo; sisters, Joyce Edwards, Judy Godbey, Donna Morgan, Diana Hack; 20 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren.
Mrs. Smallwood was a member of Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witnesses. She was a loving homemaker to her family.
Visitation: Friday June 25, 11 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. in the Partee House, 233 West Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087. Her grandson, David Smallwood is officiating the service. Interment: Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers: Daniel Calvo, Chris Calvo, Jonathan Leverett, Eliu Velez, Zachary Santana & Kyle Santana.