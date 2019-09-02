Delores Ann Binion Davis, age 72 of Lebanon, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019. The funeral service, conducted by Pastor Billy Jones and Steve Swann, were held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment followed the service in Leeville Cemetery with family members serving as pallbearers. The family received friends on Saturday, August 31 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Sunday, September 1 from noon until service time.
Delores was born on October 20, 1946 in Wilson County, Tennessee, to the late Bill and Kate Alice Mofield Binion. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband of 47 years, James Lowe Davis; brothers, Thomas Binion, John Binion, Linder Binion, and James Binion; sister, Eudine Hamble. She is survived by sons, Adam (Gail) Davis and Shane Davis; granddaughter, Kayla Davis; sister, Beatrice Swann; 10 nephews and six nieces also survive.
Mrs. Davis began a career working at Bradley Candy Company, where she worked for 7 ½ years. She then went on to work for Bell South / AT&T and retired after 33 years of service. She was a member of FCE Leeville Community Club and AT&T Retired Members. She also volunteered and assisted with the program, Operation Stand Down for veterans.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.