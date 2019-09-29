There was a glad reunion on Friday, September 27, 2019 as Delores June Lewis was called home to be with the Lord. We are so happy that her suffering is over, her sight is restored, and she is having the time of her life with loved ones who have gone before. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Hartford Jennings Lewis; parents, Willie Houston and Hattie Cripps and her sister, Willa Dean Cripps Kellar (Charles). June was born September 11, 1934 in Dowelltown, TN.
Those left behind who rejoice in her new abundant life include children, Ivana Lewis Smith (Mike), Penny Lewis Howerton (Dennis), and Mark Lewis (Chari); grandchildren, G. Casey Smith (Molly), Evan Hunter Smith, Andrew Jennings Howerton (Brooke), and William Hartford Lewis; great-grandchildren, Greyson Reese Smith, Charlie Wren Smith, and Elijah Kapherr; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
In her 85 years, she milked cows, harvested fruits and vegetables from her garden, was an accomplished seamstress, sang in the church choir, taught Sunday School and Bible School, made the best cream style corn and blackberry cobbler in Tennessee, panned for gold in Alaska and was a great conversationalist.
“Moma June” was an excellent caregiver for her family and numerous other families in her community as she babysat children in her home for over 50 years. She was a consistent disciplinarian and taught “her children” about Jesus. She was smart, beautiful, loyal, extremely frugal, and a great role model. Moma June will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and church.
Visitation with family and friends will be held at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Lebanon, TN on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 1 to 3 with a Celebration of Life immediately following at 3 p.m. led by Rev. Kevin Medlin. Internment will be at Salem Cemetery in Liberty, TN with Rev. Mike Smith officiating . Mrs. Lewis will be carried by family pallbearers, Mark Lewis, Mike Smith, Dennis Howerton, Casey Smith, Evan Smith, and Andrew Howerton with Greyson Smith, William Lewis and Elijah Kapherr serving as honorary pallbearers.
Arrangements will be handled by Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Building Fund. Special thanks to Bright Star Senior Care, Hospice of Chattanooga, and special caregivers, Brooke and Lauren.