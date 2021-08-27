Dennis Ray Page, age 48, of Mt. Juliet passed away August 24, 2021.
Mr. Page is preceded in death by his father, George W. Page Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Mildred Page; children, Kaycie (Joshua) Vanzant; siblings, Gayle (Jimmy) Lackey, Cheyl (Andrew) Jones, George (Renee) Page, Jr., Dwayne (Dawn) Page, Melissa (Paul) Sokol, Donald Page, and Christi Russell; grandchildren, Aiden and Braylen Vanzant; and close friend, Darlea Gentry.
Graveside service will be held at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens on Saturday, August 26, 2021 at 2:00PM.