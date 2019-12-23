Dennis Ray Stepp, 74, of Lebanon, passed away December 20, 2019.
Mr. Stepp was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Thelma Stepp; three brothers and one sister.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Marsha Stepp; daughters, Tracy Stepp and Tara (David) Wiygul; three brothers; four sisters; grandchildren, AraBella Wiygul, BriElla Wiygul, Carlee Ilias, Hope Ilias and Noah Ilias; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 27, 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Bro. Wayne Miller officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Noah Ilias, David Wiygul, David Stepp, Art Stepp, Dennis Blanton, Gary Blanton and Denton Heffington serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be Friday, December 27 from noon to 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to: 109 church of Christ, P. O. Box 48, Mt. Juliet, TN 37121.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com