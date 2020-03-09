Mrs. Dera Jean Price Holloway, age 86 of Lebanon passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Elmcroft.
Born June 23, 1933, in Vine, Tennessee, she is the daughter of the late Clyde Russell Sullivan and Catherine Elizabeth Denny Brooks. She was a homemaker and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Raymond Howard Price and Douglas Holloway.
She is survived by two daughters: Kathy Thompson and Patsy (Johnie) Sims; grandchildren: Dennis (Maura Livio) Arena Jr., Johnie Loyd (Crystal) Sims III, and Mark Gregory Thompson Jr; and three great grandchildren: Alexis Arena, Addisyn Sims, and Easton Sims.
Funeral services for Mrs.Holloway were held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Donald Owens officiating. Interment followed at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation was Sunday 12 Noon – 7 PM and Monday after 9 A.M. at Ligon & Bobo.
Pallbearers: Dennis Arena Jr., Johnie Loyd Sims III, Johnie Sims Jr., Neal Agee Jr., Phil Bryant, Joe Easton, and Easton Sims.
