Derle Edward Brown, age 63, of Lebanon, TN, died February 13, 2021.
Derle was a 1975 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and was an employee of Lee Company for 20 years. He coached a girls’ softball travel team for many years. Derle was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was preceded in death by his sister, Darla Swift. Derle was a wonderful husband and father and he adored his grandchildren.
He is survived by: wife of 39 years – Regina Brown; parents – Lewis and Jenann Brown; children – Daniel (Caitlyn) Brown and Deena (Chaz) Montgomery; sister – Dayna (Jim) Thompson; brother-in-law – Tom Swift ; niece – Robyn Swift; nephew – Patrick Swift; grandchildren – Drake and Maggi Brown “Brother” – Bryan (Laura) Edens.
There will be a private Celebration of Life service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com