Destry David Nave, 42, died suddenly Wednesday morning, January 1, 2020.
Destry was born October 2, 1977 and spent most of his life in Lebanon. He was a 1995 graduate of Lebanon High School and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. Destry worked in his family’s funeral and cemetery businesses.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jewell W. Nave and Mary Jane Murphy Nave.
Destry is survived by his daughter, Murphy Jane Nave and her mother, Stephnie Nave; his parents, Nancy and Terry Owens; brother, Grant Owens; sister, Callie Farley and her husband, Ethan; grandparents, Donald and Audrey Owens and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Destry’s family gathered for private services and interment on Saturday morning, January 4, 2020 at Hunter Memorial Park in Watertown.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions be made for his 6 year old daughter, Murphy Jane Nave. You may make contributions at any CedarStone Bank location in Lebanon, Mt. Juliet or Donelson.
