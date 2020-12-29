Diana Elaine Bullock-Runge, 74, was loved for her wonderful laugh, saucy sense of humor, forthright honesty, and her deeply kind and compassionate nature with a tough-as-nails exterior.
She is survived by her husband and best friend Robert Runge, her son and daughter-in-law Jason and Christina Price, one of Jason’s lifelong friends aka adopted son Donnell Scott, mother-in-law Linda Runge, sister-in-law Jeanette Giemza, brothers-in-law Frank Berenyi, Ralph Runge and wife Colleen Runge, Jan Peterson, nieces and nephews Julianne Berenyi, Heather Burkhardt, Danny Peterson, Scott Berenyi, Christopher Runge, Step-daughter Heather Runge, step-son Christopher Casseles, grand-children Cassidy DiBenedetto, Nick Karkas, and many dear friends.
She is predeceased by her son Todd Petersen and her sisters Lois Berenyi and Faye Peterson.
Born in New Brunswick NJ, Diana had many varied careers during her lifetime. In the 1970s she was one of the first female site managers in the steel industry and led several major highway bridge projects. In the 1980s she was district manager for Direct Photo, a chain of several hundred photo finishing stores throughout the Northeast. Like her mother Sara Bullock (predeceased), Diana was an excellent writer, with many articles published and was co-author of several books regarding dog breeding and antiques. She was also a breeder of Bernese Mountain Dogs and raised several Grand Champions.
Antiques became her full-time vocation in the 1980s. She exhibited at many markets and shows throughout the East Coast. In 2007 she settled in Lebanon, TN and continued her business in Nashville and Middle Tennessee. She loved Tennessee and cherished the folks who became her friends there.
Her true love was her sons Jason & Todd. Diana had so much pride for her children and absolutely adored them.
A small visitation will take place on January 2, 2021 at 11am, with service and Zoom at 12 noonat Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 241 W. Main St., Lebanon, TN 37087. Donations in Diana's name can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6894265&pg=personal&fr_id=39300&fbclid=IwAR12fmfMj_BbVQR9kIreDioHwxWh2aPPKTf5voc-VOVj7R2ra6sa1mcXaeQ
Those attending the visitation and service are asked to please wear a mask.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon, TN (615)444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com