What do you say about a woman that meant so much to so many. A woman that never met a stranger? She saw no color, economic status or who you loved.
Last week I wrote a post on Facebook, of how the word "broken" was the only word I could think of. I spent a grueling hour writing that post venting my anger, grief and loneliness. FB said there was a "problem" with it so it never posted. I've come to the conclusion it was
Diane Grubb reaching down and jerking it out of existence telling me to stop and share our joy instead. Before she left us, she kept saying what a great life she had had. What a beautiful life we had built together and how proud she was of our boys and all the "family" we had built together.
Dylan Grubb has grown into this beautiful soul that every mom would be so proud to call their own. Our family was her pride and joy. As Dylan grew up it wasn’t uncommon to have 15-40 boys spending the night after football in the side yard, airsoft or a basketball game. The next morning pancakes, eggs, bacon, fresh fruit and milk was always waiting for those stinky boys when they got up. Hearing all those boys upstairs laughing filled her soul. He and Diane had a bond that most moms (including me) could only dream of.
Quenton Brightwell has always been our boy. The Daddies, Doug Brightwell and Lane Simpson raised him and taught him to be the incredible father/husband to our beautiful grands and daughters-in- law, Cassandra.
Brad Thompson and Diane shared the same humor. When it was just the two of them, I would just sit back and watch the dry wit comedy show. As soon as Brad met her, he accepted her as part of me and our family. Brad (Mette)(Anja) gave us 4 handsome grandsons and Dylan loves the fact that he has a nephew older than him.
It's been a wonderful life. The amount of "family" we have is not just blood. But the blood we have are so dear. (If you haven't met Dan Grubb (Jacquie) yet, hold on to your hat. They are just alike.)
Each of you (you know who you are) has brought such joy over the years. She so wanted to see all of the "family" before she left us but there just wasn't enough time. Some of you we have known our entire time as a couple. For almost 30 years she gathered friends around us like little chick's. Bringing each under her wing to lend an ear or just sit and drink a beer, no conversation needed.
She had too many incredible attributes to mention. Her heart and empathy just drew people to her like a magnet. When I worked so much and didn't want to go out after, she would just go and sit at the bar and have a few. She always met someone new and would sit and talk to for hours.
Empath, that is what I have told her all our time together is what she is. She never forgot a thing you told her in confidence. I don't care how long after or how many adult beverages you had when you confided in her, she would ask you how it was going or how you were feeling next she saw you.
I could go on for weeks and tell you about the love we shared and how grateful I am that it grew stronger every day. What a beautiful soul she was inside and out, but you guys already know that. Mother, wife, friend, confidant, encyclopedia of all things, chef (gosh almost left out her fav past time) beach lover and pool shark. (Never paid for a beer if there was a pool table to be utilized!) She never ceased to amaze me. If you knew her you loved her. And if you didn’t, you missed one heck of a human.
We hope to see you on Saturday, April 17th. This will be a CELEBRATION! Please bring your Diane isms. I can't wait to hear them!
Mother, Donna Grubb Chesapeake, VA; father, Don Grubb (Deceased); wife: Pamela Brady LaChapelle Grubb; children: Dylan Brady Grubb Mt. Juliet, TN, Quenton Brightwell (Cassandra) Virginia Beach, VA, Joseph Brad Thompson (Mette) Herlev, Denmark; siblings: Dan Grubb (Jacquie) Chesapeake, VA, David Grubb Chesapeake, VA, and Amy McNally Neifert (Brian) Harrisburg PA; best Friends: Holly Reynolds, Monica Smith, Tracy Edison and Sarah Dunphy