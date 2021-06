Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SUMNER...NORTHERN WILSON...MACON AND TROUSDALE COUNTIES UNTIL 1245 PM CDT... At 1154 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Westmoreland to near Goodlettsville. Movement was east at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Gallatin, Lafayette, Hartsville, Hendersonville, Mount Juliet, Goodlettsville, Westmoreland, Bethpage, Oak Grove, Bledsoe Creek State Park, Dickerson Chapel Recreation Area, Cottontown and Green Hill. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. &&