Doak, Katherine Gayle, 82, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedJuly 1, 2020. 

 

Gayle was a member of Granny White Church of Christ. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and cooking. Gayle was the daughter of the late, William Frank and Willie Katherine Bell Youree. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lawrence Doak; daughter, Katherine Susan “Kathy” Doak and brother, William F. Youree.

 

She is survived by:

Daughter – Bonnie (Kevin) Barnes

Sister – Beverly (Carol Nepton) Youree

Sister-in-law – Cynthia Youree

Grandchildren – Hannah Smithson, Katie Barnes and Michael Barnes

Nephews – Greg (Sanita) Youree and Doug Youree

Great-nephew – Marcus Youree

 

A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.

 

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home to go toward funeral expenses.

 

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. JulietRoad and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

 

