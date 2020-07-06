Doak, Katherine Gayle, 82, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedJuly 1, 2020.
Gayle was a member of Granny White Church of Christ. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and cooking. Gayle was the daughter of the late, William Frank and Willie Katherine Bell Youree. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lawrence Doak; daughter, Katherine Susan “Kathy” Doak and brother, William F. Youree.
She is survived by:
Daughter – Bonnie (Kevin) Barnes
Sister – Beverly (Carol Nepton) Youree
Sister-in-law – Cynthia Youree
Grandchildren – Hannah Smithson, Katie Barnes and Michael Barnes
Nephews – Greg (Sanita) Youree and Doug Youree
Great-nephew – Marcus Youree
A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home to go toward funeral expenses.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. JulietRoad and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com