Doc Radcliff Jr. age 80, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away April 17, 2021.
Doc was preceded in death by parents, Doc Sr. and Mable Radcliff; and brothers, Johnny Radcliff; George Radcliff; and Jimmy Radcliff.
He is survived by wife of 54 years, Joyce Radcliff; brother, Larry (Janice) Radcliff; daughters, Nicole (Paul) Winston; and Rasheda Banks; granddaughters, Kennedy Banks; Taylor Radcliff Banks; Khiyah Winston; and Kaliyah Winston; sister-in-law Carolyn Radcliff; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
He spent many happy years working in education as a substitute teacher, and as a business owner of Style Masters Beauty Salon, and as a salesman for Gulf State Beauty Supply (Beauty Alliance).
He was a member of Hermitage Hills Baptist Church with Poly Rouse serving as Pastor.
Doc was an Army Veteran who served in the Vietnam War, an avid coin collector who loved fishing, music, cooking, and most importantly, his family.
Devoted friends include: Clarence Hudson; James Rogers; Leonard Bell; Jug Wright; Gerardo Guerrero; and Harry Hunter.
Visitation will be held at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Monday, April 26, 2021 from 10:00 AM until time of service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Andy Miller Officiating.
Graveside Service will be held at Alabama State Veterans Cemetery on Wednesday April 28, 2021 at 2:30 PM
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Foundation can be accepted at https://www.kidneyfund.org/
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com