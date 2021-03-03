Don Lee McDonald- age 72 passed away Sunday February 28, 2021 in Centennial Medical Center, in Nashville, TN.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lyle & Myrtle Edge McDonald; & sister, Jean Moore. Survived by his wife of 50 years, Betty Davis McDonald; son, Danny (Karen) McDonald; granddaughter, Rebecca McDonald; sisters -in- law, Patsy Poole & Dorothy Davis.
Mr. McDonald was a member of Webb's Chapel, a Vietnam Army veteran and a retired Lux Clock employee serving 23 years.
Visitation was held on Tuesday evening March 2nd from 4-7 p.m. in the Partee House, 233 West Main Street, Lebanon, Tn. 37087. Graveside services will take place on Wednesday morning March 3rd in the Cedar Grove Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Bro. Brody Ferrell will officiate the graveside service.
Family & friends will serve as active pallbearers. Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 obituary line (615) 444-7700. www.partlowchapel.com