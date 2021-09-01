Donald Clark “TooTall” Gray, age 47 of Lebanon, passed away August 29, 2021. He was born in Wilson County and was a restaurant worker.
He is survived by his father and step-mother, Ralph Donald and Margaret Gray; mother, Peggy Smith Weber; half-brother, Adam Weber; step-sister, Donna C. Harris.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Eld. Garry Drennon officiating. Interment – LaGuardo Cemetery. Pallbearers: W.H. James Jr., Bobby Gray, Bill James, Donald W. Gray, Jason Drennon, Reid Smith. Visitation Friday 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.