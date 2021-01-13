Donald Eugene Breedwell, age 65, took his final bow from the stage of life on January 8, 2021.
He was surrounded and survived by his wife, Susie Breedwell, and their children, Meredith, Geoff, and Wes.
He was thegreat storyteller. Words were never sparse from his lips as he grew up in Athens, Tennessee with the reputation of being the town chatterbox. The admiration for words, the sense of grandeur, and the talent of showmanship would become his lifelong legacy weaving a ribbon of entertainment through all of life’s situations.
He’d meet his wife of forty-four years, Susie, at church in Nashville where the tall tale of being in a bible study with Johnny and June Carter-Cash would weave into the romance of how they met. Their lives would lead them to Atlanta where Susie would give him his own Georgia Peach, daughter Meredith. There was a sense of wanderlust in his spirit that would take his family to Southern California, where they’d welcome sons Geoff and Wes. Thankfully, after many cross-country moves, the wanderlust lost its appeal and Don chose to settle with his family in Mount Juliet, Tennessee.
His marriage to Susie was a legacy of unconditional love, support, and acceptance. He and Susie showed their children a marriage of not just a partnership in life but what it means to be best friends with your spouse. In the last few moments of their time together, they genuinely enjoyed being with one another, a love that very few can experience.
As a father, his kids viewed him as their own Superman. He even saved lives during a fiery car-crash in 1987 while his daughter sat in the car solidifying his superhuman strength. His sons saw him as the man to call with all the answers to life’s problems, from relationships to debating religion. And all three realize he was their first version of Google, the one with all the answers and always knew how to get around town.
He was in constant pursuit of Christ’s love and would minister to others finding solace and community by sharing the love of God. His ministry work would blend his love of theater, music, and production. His theater ministry produced countless plays, musicals, and productions where he would show the love of God on stage. His productions wouldn’t just impact those in the audience but those who were also lucky enough to share the stage.
In the second part of his life, he chose to leave the corporate world of project management and traded it in for what would become his life’s passion. In 2010, he graduated from Cumberland University and went on to work as a Special Education teacher with both Metro and Wilson County Schools. His love of theater and his love for the art of storytelling him a fantastic educator. He had a special ability to teach the educational basics in a not so basic way. He recognized the importance of every child, regardless of their academic capability, has a desire for learning. His love of children would earn him the acclaimed nickname at school, Dodson Elementary, as the “kid-whisperer”. His truest form of joy was being a Pop-Pop to his four amazing grandchildren, Ashlin, Ike, Cora, and Zoey. His childlike wonder during those precious moments he spent with them.
He leaves behind the great debate of which Mini-Wheats are the best and the desire to see Ohio State clinch another college football National Championship. There’s always next year.
To continue his life’s passion for education, the family has requested in lieu of flowers a donation to Autism Awareness Tennessee.
The family is planning a celebration of life for the summer of 2021 when everyone can come to tell their own stories about our great storyteller.
