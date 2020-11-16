Donald Eugene Shepherd passed away on November 12, 2020 at age 78.
The family will be receiving friends for a Celebration of Life at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 4-8 p.m.
Mr. Shepherd was born September 2, 1942 in Quincy IL to Carl B. and Rosa Epperson Shepherd. He graduated from high school in Macomb IL and entered the U.S. Army shortly after graduation. After 9 years of enlisted service, he received a commission through Officer Candidate School. He spent most of his Army service in Germany and Vietnam. He tendered his resignation and entered the U.S. Navy approximately 18 months later as an enlisted person. He spent 13 years in the Navy before retiring due to a medical condition. He served aboard ships and shore stations, including Italy, Iceland, and Great Lakes Naval Training Center. He was the chief of detectives at the Naval Station at the time of his retirement. His decorations include Army Commendation medal, Army and Navy Good Conduct medals, Combat Action ribbon, Vietnam Service, Vietnam Campaign, National Defense Service medal, and the Presidential Unit Citation. He also served for Wilson County Sherriff’s Department for 10 years as the SCAN Director.
Survivors include his wife Emily Dianne, siblings Carol Ann Shepherd, Bonnie March, Ronald (Monica) Shepherd, children Donald E. Jr., Daniella Beltz, Donald A.W. Shepherd, Kenneth Shepherd, Tracy (Chris) Storch, 9 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.