Donald S. Hammond, 79, passed away on Mar. 30, 2020.
Private services and burial to be in his home state of Connecticut.
Mr. Hammond worked in management as a computer analyst with Southern New England Telephone Company after his service in the United States Navy. He loved computers and being a Fire Department Volunteer.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lonna Rotermund Hammond; children: Lorinda (Gary) Arconti, Candace (Robert) Clark, Cherra (Dave) Engstrand, and Wayne (Jana) Hammond; eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis Joseph and Barbara Griswold Hammond, and brother Richard Hammond.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Hammond as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.