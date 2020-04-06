obit

Donald S. Hammond, 79, passed away on Mar. 30, 2020.

Private services and burial to be in his home state of Connecticut. 

Mr. Hammond worked in management as a computer analyst with Southern New England Telephone Company after his service in the United States Navy.  He loved computers and being a Fire Department Volunteer.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lonna Rotermund Hammond; children: Lorinda (Gary) Arconti, Candace (Robert) Clark, Cherra (Dave) Engstrand, and Wayne (Jana) Hammond; eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis Joseph and Barbara Griswold Hammond, and brother Richard Hammond.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.

