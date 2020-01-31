Donald Wade “Duck” Luper, 55, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedJan. 29, 2020.
Donald was a 1983 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School. He was a building contractor and co-owner of Luper Brothers Construction. Donald was very patriotic. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and target shooting. Donald also enjoyed cooking and had won several awards at the Wilson County Fair. He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Luper, and niece, Haily Luper.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Debbie Luper; son, Chandler Luper; mother, Janie Luper; siblings: Jimmy Luper, Jerry Luper, Preston Luper and Belinda (Shawn) Grindale; and nieces: Kayla Grindale, Kimberly Hudgens, Meagen Luper and Hannah Luper.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 2144 Fairfax Avenue, Nashville, TN 37212 or Big Brothers of Mt. Juliet, PO Box 1513, Mt. Juliet, TN 37121.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday atBond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com