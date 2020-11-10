Donanda Marie Brown-Ellsworth passed away on November 1, 2020 at age 41. The Graveside Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is 1 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Cedar Grove Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Saturday from noon until 12:45 p.m.
Mrs. Brown-Ellsworth worked on the nutrition team for Castle Heights Elementary. She is survived by husband Robert C. Ellsworth, children Ivy (Eli) Tomlinson and Robert H. Ellsworth, mother Shirley Joyce Morse, brothers Jeffery Morse and Christopher Morse, and nephews Jeffery Michael Morse and Cody Martin. She is preceded in death by father Shirley Donald Morse. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.