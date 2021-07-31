Donna Jean McGregor passed away on July 29, 2021 at age 73. No public services are scheduled at this time.
Donna Jean Waits McGregor was born in Des Moines IA to Lois Sanders and Arliss Waits. She was owner and operator of Dreamland Animal Rescue and Sanctuary.
She is survived by her husband Delbert Sturman, daughters Shelly Galvan and Kelly Rivas, grandchildren Tara Galvan, Randy Rivas, and Christina Rivas, great-grandchildren Liliana Americano, Ismael Americano, Alana Castellonas, and Joshua Rivas, sisters Diane (Paul) Geer, Debbie Paradiso, and Denise (James) Gordon, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by son Kenneth Rivas, grandson Robert Galvan, parents Lois and Arliss Waits, sister Darlene Waits, and brother Danny Waits. Sellars Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.