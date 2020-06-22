Miss Donna Kay Lehew, 67. of Lebanon passed away June 19, 2020.
She was born in Augusta, Georgia, and was the daughter of the late William and Dora Katherine Edwards Lehew. She was a Baptist.
Survivors include sister, Deborah June Lehew; cousins: Melinda Brown, Lynette Williams, Carlene Appleby, Carl Ray Tatum, Kenneth Allen Tatum.
Family and friends will assemble Monday, June 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Wilson County Memorial Gardens for graveside services with Bro. David Daugherty officiating.
LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME, in charge of arrangements. www.ligonbobo.com
