Donna Knowles, 57, passed away on July 1, 2020.
The Celebration of Life is Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints building (105 Peyton Rd, Lebanon TN). Mrs. Knowles was born in Ft. Gordon GA to Charles M. and Thelma J. Rice Davis. She was Director of Human Resources for the Bureau of Prisons and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
She is survived by husband Ray Knowles, children Carly Knowles and Benjamin Knowles of Murfreesboro TN, mother Thelma Davis of Crestview FL, and brother David Davis, also of Crestview FL. She is preceded in death by father Charles Davis and sister Flora Goodwin. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.