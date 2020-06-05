Donna Parkhurst Sloan

Donna Parkhurst Sloan, 78,  Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother,

and friend of Lebanon passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at

Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

 

 She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Nelle Parkhurst; husband, John P. Sloan; son, Matthew Sloan; and brother, Bobby Parkhurst.  She is survived by sons, John Mark

(Millie) Sloan, Mike (Debbie) Sloan, and Paul Sloan; brother, Jerry

(Barbara) Parkhurst; sisters, Peggy Hudson and Kathy (Jim) Frost;

grandchildren, Callie (Kyle) Tuggle, Jake Sloan, Whitney Sloan, Cain Sloan,

Case Sloan, Madison Sloan, and Jordan Sloan; and great-grandchildren, Emery

and Tinley Tuggle.

 

Mrs. Sloan was educated at Hartsville High School,  Middle TN State

University, and Cumberland College, receiving the Award of the Phoenix in

1982, the highest honor Cumberland can bestow.  She was a member of First

United Methodist Church, serving with her husband as leader of the Methodist

Youth Fellowship. She was a former member of the Jaycettes, Junior Woman's

Club, and Christian Woman's Club.  She also served as a former chairman of

the March of Dimes, the Wilson County Heart Fund, the Channel 8 Action

Auction and was actively involved in the work of the Cumberland Alumni

Association for a number of years.  She also enjoyed her work as a credit

union loan officer.

 

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 3 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. in

the Heydel Fine Arts Center on the campus of Cumberland University. A

Celebration of Life service will follow the visitation at 6:30 p.m.  Rev.

David Hesson will officiate.

In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made to First United

Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society.

 

PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL is in care of arrangements 615-444-7007 OBIT LINE

615-444-7700 www.partlowchapel.com

