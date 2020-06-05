Donna Parkhurst Sloan, 78, Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother,
and friend of Lebanon passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at
Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Nelle Parkhurst; husband, John P. Sloan; son, Matthew Sloan; and brother, Bobby Parkhurst. She is survived by sons, John Mark
(Millie) Sloan, Mike (Debbie) Sloan, and Paul Sloan; brother, Jerry
(Barbara) Parkhurst; sisters, Peggy Hudson and Kathy (Jim) Frost;
grandchildren, Callie (Kyle) Tuggle, Jake Sloan, Whitney Sloan, Cain Sloan,
Case Sloan, Madison Sloan, and Jordan Sloan; and great-grandchildren, Emery
and Tinley Tuggle.
Mrs. Sloan was educated at Hartsville High School, Middle TN State
University, and Cumberland College, receiving the Award of the Phoenix in
1982, the highest honor Cumberland can bestow. She was a member of First
United Methodist Church, serving with her husband as leader of the Methodist
Youth Fellowship. She was a former member of the Jaycettes, Junior Woman's
Club, and Christian Woman's Club. She also served as a former chairman of
the March of Dimes, the Wilson County Heart Fund, the Channel 8 Action
Auction and was actively involved in the work of the Cumberland Alumni
Association for a number of years. She also enjoyed her work as a credit
union loan officer.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 3 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. in
the Heydel Fine Arts Center on the campus of Cumberland University. A
Celebration of Life service will follow the visitation at 6:30 p.m. Rev.
David Hesson will officiate.
In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made to First United
Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society.
