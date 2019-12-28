Donnie Eugene "Burn Out" Connolly, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Thursday, December 26, 2019.
He was born on December 17, 1957 to Patrick and Leota Connolly. He had a younger brother, Dwayne. He had only two jobs in his life. He worked with his Uncle Bill and learned everything drywall. He then went on to work for DWC, Inc. where he was known to be one of the best drywall finishers in all of TN. He was very passionate about his work and it showed. He was a devoted husband to his blue-eyed girl, Lisa for 39 years. He loved her so and surprised her often with little love notes all over and flowers hand-picked from his beautiful flower gardens.
He was an amazing father to his three beautiful girls, Crystal, Tiffany and Tabitha. He was also a grandfather to five incredible grandchildren, Jocelyn, Kassidee, Kaileigh, Kaden and Brodie. He was recently blessed with a great-grandchild, Everett, whom he adored. He was extremely proud of his family and doted about them often.
Donnie was an avid bird watcher (who hated squirrels), a meticulous craftsman, a true green thumb and could make anything grow and thrive. He loved to BBQ and was known for his BBQ chicken legs, amazing steaks and burgers; the ultimate grill master. He loved his TV, especially the news. He watched it every time it was on, on several different channels. When not catching up on the news, Donnie was cheering on the TN Titans and Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
He loved all things outdoors; camping, boating, gardening (which included every flower imaginable in his garden), caving, along with many other things. He had a wit that was all his own. To know him was to love him. He had an infectious smile and could make anyone laugh with his keen sense of humor. He loved Christmas and enjoyed decorating outdoors and could light up the sky with his beautiful twinkling lights. In true "Burn Out" fashion, he loved his truck and had a need for speed.
He was truly one of a kind and will be missed dearly by so many.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Bro. Danny Sellars officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be Monday, December 30, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of service.
