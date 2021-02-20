Donnie H. (Don) Masters, age 88 of Nashville, passed from this life on Monday, February 15, 2021.
He was born July 16, 1932 in Macon County TN to the late Donnie and Lurline Jones Masters. Surviving family includes his loving wife of 61 years, Mary Ann Simpson Masters and daughter Lisa (Mark) Crump of Bowling Green, KY.
Mr. Masters graduated from Trousdale County High School in 1952 and was a MTSU graduate. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean war and was assigned to the U.S. Air Force Security Service in Germany for three years. He retired from the State of Tennessee as a community urban planner after 33 years of service.
He was a faithful member of Brush Hill Cumberland Presbyterian church for over 60 years.
Music was always an important part of Don’s life. He enjoyed singing in the church choir and was a guitarist in The Inglewood Old Time String Band and Nashville Old Time String Band Association (NOTSBA).
Visitation will be Sunday, February 21 from 12:00-2:00 pm with the funeral service following at 2:00 pm at Spring Hill Funeral Home, 5110 Gallatin Pike, Nashville TN 37216. Burial will be Monday, February 22 at 11:00 am at Green Grove Cemetery in Hartsville, TN.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be placed in his honor to Brush Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Nashville, TN.