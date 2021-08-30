Funeral services for Mr. Doris E. Ligon will be on Monday August 30, 2021 at 2:00 pm from the chapel of Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Mull and Jason Ligon officiating. Interment will follow in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be on Monday from 12 noon until services at 2 pm.
Mr. Ligon was born March 27, 1923 to the late Berry Odell Ligon and Clara Bell Eskew Ligon. He retired from Lebanon Woolen Mills having worked for 32 years and was also a local farmer. He married the love of his life, Frances Ramsey Ligon on November 9, 1945. Mr. Ligon was a member of the College Hills Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Ramsey Ligon and his brother, Vivian Hall Ligon.
Mr. Ligon is survived by his children, Doris Marie Ligon, Daniel (Suzanne) Ligon, and Cathy Ligon Agee; granddaughters, Whitney Denise (Jeffrey) Vantrease, and April Camille (Jonathan) Thompson; great-granddaughters, Sadie Ramsey Vantrease and Callie Ann Thompson; sister, Hazel Ligon Clifford all of Lebanon.
Pallbearers will be: Jonathan Thompson, Jeffrey Vantrease, Wayne Ligon, Jason Ligon, Donald Eskew, Larry Bay, Mark Forkum and Blake Davis.
Honorary Pallbearers will be: Bobby and Katherine Baskin, Marvin and Dot Medlin, Bennie and Ernesteen Ligon, Stanley and Sandra Davis, Dennis Hankins, Kerry Sanford, David Adams.
Due to health concerns, the Ligon family respectfully requests all visitors to wear a face mask while visiting the funeral home.