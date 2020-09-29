Doris Jean Bringhurst passed away on September 28, 2020 at age 89. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Chad Pinion and Justin Eskew, is 11 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN and will be followed by interment in Wilson County Memorial. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the service. Pallbearers: Mark Brown, Scott Crook, Justin Eskew, James Christensen, Trey Tidwell, and Brandon Allen. Honorary Pallbearers: Braxton Crook, Ronan Tidwell, Noah Eskew, Crue Allen, Nathan Christensen, and Cullen Crook.
Doris Bringhurst was born on July 3, 1931 in Lebanon TN to Isaac and Effie Jones Scudder. She married Harry Bringhurst and worked as a Processor at Genesco until her retirement. She loved reading the bible, watching the Game Show Network, and working wordsearch puzzles. She is survived by daughters Teresa (Neil) McCauley and Melissa (Mark) Brown, grandchildren Scott (Kristy) Crook, Jeannie (Trey) Tidwell, Justin (Hilarie) Eskew, Misty (James) Christensen, and Emily (Brandon) Allen, great-grandchildren Mollie Eskew, Braxton Crook, Chloe Christensen, Lillie Eskew, Ronan Tidwell, Noah Eskew, Crue Allen, Nathan Christensen, Eva Allen, and Cullen Crook, and niece Pat Evans. She is preceded in death by parents Isaac and Effie Mae Jones Scudder, sisters Mary (Jack) McGowan and Virginia (Hugh) Caruth, infant brother Seldon Scudder, husband Harry Bringhurst, and great-granddaughter Miracle Eskew.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Kidney Fund (11921 Rockville Pike, Ste 300, Rockville MD 20852) or for a meaningful gift to be made to their own home church/missions funds. The family wishes to express their special thanks to Dr. Vinita Anand, Dr. Saadia Khan, and the staff at DCI-Lebanon. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.