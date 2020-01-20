Doris Lannom Jones, 86, departed from this life on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 to begin her new life in heaven.
She was the daughter of the late Rossie Lee and Lester Lannom and was preceded in death by her sister, Hellen Lee Lannom, and cousin, Margaret Lannom Cragwall.
Doris is survived by her brother, Rossie Lee “Junior” Lannom and his wife, Deliah; and sisters, Ruby Rollins, Alice Carothers and her husband, and Charles and Deborah Taylor. Her seven nephews, Gregory and Jeff Lannom, Randy and Richard Rollins, Brett, Bart and Beau Taylor, will serve as pallbearers. The family wishes to extend an expression of gratitude to Betty, Sandra, Harriet, Mary Jo, Erla and Angela for the excellent care given to Doris.
A graveside service and interment was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Lebanon. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations in Doris’s memory be given to HomeSafe of Wilson County, 331 S. Waters Ave., Gallatin, TN 37066.