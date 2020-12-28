Dorothy Ann Lanius Taylor, age 86, of Nashville, TN, died December 22, 2020, in hospice care.
Born July 3, 1934, she grew up in the Scott’s Hollow community of Hermitage, TN in Wilson County. No stranger to work, as a young girl, Dorothy began working as a live-in nanny while also working as a waitress at Lee’s Motor Court Cafe. Determined to create her own destiny and opportunities, she convinced her mother and grandfather at just 16 years old to allow her to move to Abilene, TX to live with her newlywed cousin and husband who moved there to work for Pioneer Airlines. Dorothy saved her tip money earned from the cafe and paid her own way to Abilene. Shortly after moving to TX, she started working at the Abilene airport restaurant and enrolled and paid her own tuition to St. Joseph’s Academy.
Dorothy and her classmates frequently passed the fire hall on their walks after school where she caught the eye of a young fireman, Jimmy. After graduating high school, Dorothy married Jimmy in 1952 and lived in Abilene until 1965 when they moved to Nashville.
Dorothy spent her working years in Nashville as a bookkeeper for James Hall Construction, and more than 20 years at Metal Plate, Inc. She also had a thriving side business as a consultant for Home Interiors & Gifts, and taught many of her grandchildren the value of work by providing them with their first paying job in her home office or garage warehouse.
When not working, Dorothy spent her time caring for others. She was a member of the Southern Baptist faith and active in the Women’s Mission Union, often organizing drives for those in need. She saved every crumb and scrap to give to her and her neighbor’s pets and squirrels. She loved baking from scratch and was known to her friends, neighbors, and co-workers for her loaf breads and cakes delivered on birthdays and holidays, happily sharing her recipes with others as one of her many legacies.
Dorothy was the daughter of the late, Major Grover Lanius and Maggie Belle Smith Lanius. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Sidney Taylor, her daughter, Sherri Eddington, and one grandson.
She is survived by: daughters – Miriam McKinzie, Jimmetra (J.D.) Thomas and Sidney (Mark) Williams; son-in-law – Glenn Eddington; grandchildren – J.W. (Linda) Taylor, Matthew (Keva) Phipps, Danica Stephens, Cory Sutton, Cristy (Brian) Tice, and Lynnze (J.P.) Cisco; 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be conducted Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park with Terry Wilkerson officiating. Honorary pallbearers are Dave Gunther, James Russell Earhart, Jim McCall, Jim Scarlett, Danny Ground, and Prentice Claud. The family extends special appreciation to the Sandu family for their compassionate care and support over the last years of Dorothy’s life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Gideon’s International, Lebanon Camp, 50 Century Blvd., Nashville, TN 37214.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com