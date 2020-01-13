Dorothy Cowley Harris Houston, 89, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 in the Summit Medical Center.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lee Cowley and Emma Forehand Cowley; father of her sons, Walter Lee Harris; brothers, Dixie Lee Cowley, Fred Cowley and John Cowley; sisters, Elizabeth Walpole, Martha Lillibridge, and Nancy Mullins; and daughters-in-law, Fran Harris and Debora Harris.
She is survived by her sons, Walter Lee Harris Jr. and Ricky Dale Harris; brother, Harry Cowley; sister, Sue Hrusosky; sister-in-law, Doris Cowley; grandchildren, Charles Donald (Christy) Harris, William Jason (Tammy) Harris, Amanda Nichole (Michael) Mayberry, Shelly Linville (Robert) Bryan, Kelly Dawn (Brandon) Bass and Cody Dale (Michael) Claridy; great-grandchildren, Logan (Carly) Bryan, Austin (Kaelyn) Bryan, Mack Bass, Ella Bass, Charlie Claridy, Matthew Harris, William Nolen Harris, Douglas Eugene "Trey" Hodge III, Mason Anthony Hodge, Kendra Lee Harris, Colton Grainger Harris, Darren Tarsh, Kolby Tarsh, and Conner Tarsh; great-great-grandchildren, Patton Bryan, Parker Bryan, Houston Bryan and Mille Bryan; and a special thank you to Cindy Lord, Donna Morgan, Rhonda Bush and the staff of Summit Medical Center for their compassionate care.
Mrs. Houston was a member of Philadelphia Church of Christ, a retired employee of Toshiba and a homemaker to her loving family.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 14 3 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, January 15 from 10 until funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Bro. Johnny Markham will officiate the services. Serving as active pallbearers are: Nolen Harris, Trey Hodge, Mason Hodge, Austin Bryan, Matthew Harris and Colton Harris. Serving as honorary pallbearers are: Sheriff Robert Bryan, Logan Bryan, Charles Harris, Jason Harris, Brandon Bass, Michael Claridy, Michael Mayberry and Paul Walpole. Interment is in Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens.
Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 obituary line (615) 444-7700 www.partlowchapel.com