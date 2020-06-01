Dorothy Cunningham passed from this world to her heavenly home on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
She spent 93 years here and now resides in her glorious home for eternity. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Monday from 4-8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the service. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Rodney Haskins, is 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery will follow the service. Pallbearers: Chad Cunningham, Corey Cunningham, Brian Miller, Travis Miller, Will Kennedy, Waylon Kennedy, and Tommy Kennedy.
Mrs. Cunningham was a member of Temple Baptist Church. She was devoted to her church and loved to sing. She attended the Senior Citizens Center faithfully. She left her legacy to carry on by children Norma “Fuzzy” (Mike) Gregory, Teresa (Ron) Robinson, Bebo (Machelle) Cunningham, and John Wayne Cunningham, 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband Dallas Cunningham, daughter Helen Miller, parents Dennis and Maggie Brewington Tomlinson, brothers Cecil Tomlinson and Billy Tomlinson, and sisters Roberta Prichett and Joann Grandstaff. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.