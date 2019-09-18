Dorothy Lee Sauls Joyner, was born near the Holly Leaf Community in Gibson County, Tennessee on Jan. 3, 1930, and died on Sept. 14, 2019 in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.
She was the daughter of Robert E. Sauls and Norene Walker Sauls. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Lenora Sauls McCormick Crouse Hood, Mary Francis Sauls Bryant Vaughn, and infant, Mildred Sauls.
Dorothy was married on June 22, 1947, in Atwood, Tennessee to Jack Winfred Joyner of Huntingdon, Tennessee. Jack died on Aug. 8, 2017.
She is survived by sons, Ronald (Sandra) Glynn Joyner of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and David (Pamela) Lee Deacon-Joyner of Grapeview, Washington. Also surviving are grandchildren, Leigh Ann (Chris) Joyner Jones and Amy Elizabeth (Sean) Joyner Phelan of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; Shelly Joyner of Plano, Texas; Fletch (Hilary) Joyner of Tacoma, Washington; Garrett and Reed Joyner of Olympia, Washington; and great-grandchildren, Clay and Drew Jones, Beck and Sadie Phelan of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.
Dorothy lived with her family in Nashville, Martin, Knoxville, Huntingdon, Greeneville, Memphis, Collierville, Franklin, and Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. During her years of work outside the home, she was employed by banks in Huntingdon and Memphis, Tennessee. She enjoyed a life-long association with the Church of Christ.
The family wishes to express grateful appreciation for the love and care provided to Mrs. Joyner by the staff of Carrick Glen Senior Living in Mt. Juliet.
The family received friends for a visitation held at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Funeral service will be held at Dilday-Carter Funeral Home (650 High St, Huntingdon, TN 38344) on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Huntingdon.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Dilday-Carter Funeral Home.
Memorial Donations, in honor of Dorothy, can be made to World Christian Broadcasting (605 Bradley Court, Franklin, TN 37067).
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.