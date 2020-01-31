Dorothy Maxine Woodson Bell, 83, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedJan. 28, 2020.
Mrs. Bell was a member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet where she served as organist for 15 years and worked in the Youth Department. With her husband, Jim, she owned and served as Vice President and Treasurer of Signcraft, Inc. Upon her retirement in 1995, Mrs. Bell began working for the Wilson County Election Commission. She enjoyed over 50 years of camping across the United States. Mrs. Bell was famously known for her Sunday lunches.
She was the daughter of the late James Siggle and Martha Elizabeth Davenport Woodson. Mrs. Bell was also preceded in death by her sisters, Martha Louise Woodson and Bertha Dale Thompson.
She is survived by her husband of 62 ½ years, James P. “Jim” Bell; sons, James Gregory (Maleah) Bell and Timothy Evan (Jonna) Bell; grandchildren: Justin Evan (Nicki) Bell, Erin Elizabeth (Kyle) Comer, Lauren Elise (Tyler) Michaels, Corley Breeanna Bell, Kaci Britt (Jeffrey) Long, Timothy Evan (Caylie) Bell, Jr., John Mark Bell, Christian James Bell and Tavie McGee Bell; great-grandchildren: J.J. Bell, Kylie Mae Bell, Dani Lynn Bell, Kelsie Paige Comer, Adalynn Kaye Bell and Hudson Taylor Bell (due to be born in May 2020); and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet, 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN with Bro. Billie Friel and Bro. Phillip Dunn officiating. Interment will be private. The grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Road, Tampa, FL 33607 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at funeral home and one hour prior to service time Saturday at the church.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com