Dortha Fannie Beaty Westfelt, 90, of Nashville, TN, died December 3, 2019.
Fannie was a member of Donelson Height Methodist Church. She was also a member of Buchanan Chapter #286, Order of the Eastern Star. Fannie was the daughter of the late, Dewey M. and Ora Evans Beaty. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas C. Westfelt and three siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Diana Kratsch; daughter-in-law, Donna Westfelt; brother, Jesse W. Beaty; sisters, Katherine Grubb, Charlene Atkinson, Dollie E. Ramsey, Margaret D. Beaty and Edna C. Gilland; grandchildren, David E. Westfelt, Kimberly D. Westfelt, Valerie D. Williams, Rebecca M. Brumfield, Patrick T. Patterson and Melinda B. Kratsch; 13 great-grandchildren; and former daughter-in-law, Joanna Ewell.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Sunday. Interment will be 11 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Clark Range Cemetery in Clark Range, TN.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com