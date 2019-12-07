Weather Alert

...PATCHY FOG, LOCALLY DENSE, POSSIBLE THROUGH MID MORNING HOURS TODAY... AS SKIES ARE GENERALLY CLEAR AND WINDS ARE GENERALLY CALM, PATCHY FOG, LOCALLY DENSE, HAS FORMED AND WILL CONTINUE TO FORM ACROSS MID STATE REGION EARLY THIS MORNING. LOCATIONS NEAR BODIES OF WATER AND USUAL LOW LYING FOG PRONE LOCATIONS ARE THOSE WITH THE GREATEST CHANCE OF EXPERIENCING LOCALLY DENSE FOG. INCREASING CLOUDINESS WILL MOVE INTO MID STATE REGION AS THE MID MORNING HOURS APPROACH, WHICH WILL DIMINISH ANY REMAINING PATCHY FOG ACROSS MID STATE REGION.