Douglas Bruce Buchanan, age 78, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died October 2, 2020.
Doug was a member of Hermitage Church of the Nazarene and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a baker for 43 years and also worked in maintenance at Trevecca Towers. Doug was the son of the late, Norman and Gertrude Rench Buchanan.
He is survived by: wife – Sherry Buchanan; children – Lara Denise Spencer, Jennifer Suzanne Buchanan, Robert Sean Buchanan and Joshua Ryan Buchanan; step-children – Phillip Dale Erickson and Peggy Sue Cannerrother - Norman (Jacquelline) ; bBuchanan; grandchildren – Nathan Spencer, Matthew Spencer, Connor Spencer, Keelin Buchanan, Colin Buchanan, Cole Buchanan, Soren Buchanan, Telisha Morgan, Elektra Smith, Lane Erickson and Victoria Erickson.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Hermitage Church of the Nazarene, 4151 Saundersville Road, Hermitage, TN with Pastor Howard Plummer officiating.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be to Hermitage Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 111, Hermitage, TN 37076 or Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com