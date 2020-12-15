Douglas Glen Parrish, age 72 of Old Hickory passed away December 8, 2020.
Although Doug enjoyed restoring Ford Mustangs as well as Alabama and Vandy football, there is nothing he enjoyed more than his grandchildren. They were always his top priority.
Doug was preceded in death by mother, Melissa Lorene Parrish. He is survived by wife of 47 ½ years, Judy Parrish; daughters, Dana (Danny) Spicer and Kristi (Ryan) Scott; father, George Douglas Parrish; sister, Sherrie Lynn (Drew) Thomas; grandchildren, Curt (Rio) Coles, Lauren (Ethan) Brown, Ryan (Madison) Scott, Ross Scott, Charlie Spicer, Aaron Spicer, Rocky Scott and Roxi Scott; great-grandchildren, Adelyn Brown, Olivia Brown, Noah Brown and Ember Coles; and nephew, James (Julia) Mathison.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, December 13th at 1:00 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Bro. Doug Ferguson officiating. Interment will follow the service at Hermitage Memorial Gardens with serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are: Steve Osborn, Bruce Patrick, Charles Vaughn, Tim Matthews and the Elders & Deacons at Center Chapel Church of Christ. Visitation with the family will be Saturday, December 12th from 4-8 pm and Sunday, December 13th from 12 pm until time of service.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818,www.sellarsfuneralservices.com