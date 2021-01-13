Doyle Clay Bates age 58 of Lebanon, died Sunday evening, Jan. 10, 2021 at his residence.
Born Jan. 15, 1962 in Greenfield, IN, he was the son of Bobbie Donnell Bates and the late Fred Wilson Bates and was preceded in death by daughters, Tina Nichol Bates and Brittany Lee Tatum; and a brother, Gary Lee Bates. Doyle is survived by his wife, Jackie Lee Thorp Bates; sons, Nick (Annabelle) Bates, Joshua Bates and Adam (Brittney) Bates; grandchildren, Andrew Bates, Levi Bates, Elijah Bates, Zack Bates, Kayden Bates and David Bates; mother, Bobbie Bates; brothers, Terry Lynn (Annie) Bates, Phillip (Becky) Bates, Timothy Bates, Freddie (Peggy) Bates.
Funeral services 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Don Mathis officiating. Visitation 10 a.m. till service time on Wednesday. Pallbearers, Nick, Joshua, Adam and David Bates, Freddie and Timothy Bates. Interment at the Bates Family Cemetery.