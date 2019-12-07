Dr. Barney Griggs, 65, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.
Dr. Griggs was an Environmental Science and AP Chemistry teacher at Lebanon High School. Barney loved the Rocky Mountains and enjoyed camping and hiking in them.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patti Griggs; sister and brother-in-law, Sherrie and Jeff Lewis of Siloam Springs, AR; and 16 nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Mildred Marlin of Chapel Hill, TN; and his parents, Gaston and Audrey Griggs of Siloam Springs, AR.
