Dr. Morton Goldberg, 77, passed away on October 20, 2019.
Funeral Services are 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Pegram TN. Dr. Goldberg was born in Bronx, New York and served as an officer on the USS Maury (AGS-16), in the United States Navy after graduating from Columbia University with a degree in Chemistry. Dr. Goldberg studied veterinary medicine at Cornell and served as an associate at several veterinary clinics before operating his own practice in Lebanon TN until his retirement. Dr. Goldberg managed the Convention of States organization, was a member of the Wilson County Tea Party, and also wrote the Gas Buddy column for the Lebanon Democrat.
Dr. Goldberg is survived by daughter, Suzanna Eads; brother, Richard Goldberg; grandchild, Hannah Eads; Suzanna’s mother, Natalie Eperson; and five nieces. He is preceded in death by parents, Samuel Joseph and Rita Finkelstein Goldberg; and sister, Ronny Wittenberg. Memorial Donations: the charity of one’s choice and/or any organization to help fight Diabetes, in Dr. Goldberg’s name. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.