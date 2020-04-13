Dwight Edward Vinson, 73, of Smithville, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. There will be a private service at a later date.
Mr. Vinson was born Sept. 29, 1946 in Lafayette to the late Louie Edward Vinson and Esterleen Jones Vinson. He is survived by his sons, “Chase” Edward Martin Vinson of Nashville and Chad Vinson (Jamie) of Gallatin; sisters, Erma Brooks (Tommy) of Kentucky, Kathy Taylor of Smithville, and Regina Baber of Savannah, TN; and three grandchildren, Luke Vinson, Logan Vinson, and Landon Woodall.
Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com. Family Heritage Funeral Home has been honored to assist the family.