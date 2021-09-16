Mr. E.B. Glover, age 78, of Dixon Springs died at 6:40 a.m. Sunday morning, September 5, 2021 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Services were conducted at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning, September 11th, from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home with Pastor Ryan Bennett officiating. Interment followed next to his oldest daughter in the Beasley-Brooks section at the Dixon Springs Cemetery.
Born E. B. Glover in Dixon Springs on February 4, 1943, he was one of two sons and three daughters of the late Leland Doyle Glover, who died June 22, 1971 at the age of 66, and Tennie Cleo Cowan Glover, who died October 3, 1990 at the age of 86.
All three of his sisters preceded him in death. They were Ethel Edene Glover McCraw who died February 9, 1996 at the age of 67; Ruth Lucille Glover Meier who died on March 24, 1998 at the age of 65; and Sallie Kathleen Glover Brown who died on April 2, 1996 at the age of 59.
Mr. Glover’s oldest child, Teresa Carol Glover Piercey, died of Epilepsy on December 12, 1993 at the age of 29. A grandson, Paul C. Stumb V, also preceded him in death in June of 2015.
He was a 1961 graduate of Smith County High School where he was a 4-year member of the Future Farmers of America and served as both a class and chapter officer.
A life-long farmer, Mr. Glover had also worked in car sales at the former Cunningham-Kelly Chevrolet and was the owner of The E.B. Glover Crop Insurance Agency.
He saved at an early age and was baptized into the full fellowship of the Maces Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Surviving are his children, Cristy Glover Stumb & husband Dr. Paul Stumb of Lebanon, Scott Glover & wife Deanna of Hartsville, step-son, Jeremy Vaughn of Lebanon; a brother, William Glover & wife Shirley of Brentwood; eight grandchildren, Skylar Piercey Bane of Riddleton, Trey Geisenhoffer & wife Erin of Mt. Juliet, Christopher Geisenhoffer & wife Elizabeth of Lebanon, Maryanne Stumb McWhirter & husband Terrell of Nashville, Jessica Glover Shirey & husband Adam of Pleasant Shade, Josie Glover and (Larry Cripps) of Carthage, Alex Glover and (Angel Dyer) of Pleasant Shade, Marlee Burgess of Hartsville; 14 great-grandchildren, Levi & Luke Bane, Kylie Marie, Ava Grace, Harrison Gray, Raelynn Kyle, & Emerson Brix Geisenhoffer, Anne Blair McWhirter, Micah, Elias, & Jace Shirey, Chloe, Ariel, & Shane Glover and (Riley & Izzy Cripps).
The Glover Family requests donations to either the ALS Association, the Epilepsy Foundation, or the American Cancer Society.