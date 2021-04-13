Earl Ledbetter, age 89 of Lebanon, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
A lifelong resident of Wilson County, he was born to the late John and Myrtle (Belcher) Ledbetter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alva Ledbetter; siblings, Miles Ledbetter, Henry Ledbetter, and Sharon Lester.
Earl served our country proudly in the United States Army. An entrepreneur at heart, he owned several businesses in his lifetime, such as a lumber company, septic tank service, and retired from the trucking business. Earl was also a member of the Norene Baptist Church.
He is survived by his children, Rondell King (Sherry) of Franklin, David King (Clara) of Lebanon, and Wanda Rhudy (DeWayne)of Lebanon; grandchildren, Travis Cash (Ruby), Tracy Chilelli (Joe), Ron King (Suzanne) King, Jennifer Haynes; and nine great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Immanuel Baptist Church, with Pastor Jeff Pratt and Mark Caruth officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 12:00 Noon until service time at the church.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson Funeral Home, 202 East Main Street, Gallatin, TN 37066.