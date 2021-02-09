Earl McDonald Goad, age 77, of Lebanon, TN, passed away February 3, 2021.
Earl was born in Lebanon, TN on May 9, 1943 to Paschal and Ann Goad. He graduated from Lebanon High School and spent several years in the United States Air Force.
Earl’s early career was spent working with H&R Block until he found his true calling as an over-the-road truck driver. Although he worked with several companies he spent the majority of his years with and retired from FedEx. During these years, he made many friends and memories that he cherished.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Alice Goad, brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Claudette Goad, and brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Lesley Goad. He is survived by son, Phil Goad, nieces, Bethany (Tommy) Wright, Robbie Goad, Jennifer (Maury) Jones, nephew Jimmy Goad, special friend, Mesha Lannom, several great nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 13, 2020 from 11:00 to 1:00 with a memorial service beginning at 1:00 at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Lebanon, TN. We understand with COVID there will be those who are unable to attend the services. Please know we respect your choices and appreciate your thoughts and prayers.