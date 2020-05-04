Earl White, 56, of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020.
The Graveside Service, conducted by Bro. Danny Sellars, will be held at noon on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Tim Bates, Tony Bates, Donnie Bratcher, Tommy Webb, Joe Ashworth, and Junior Stickle serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Tuesday, May 5 from 10 a.m. until the service at 12:00 p.m.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Teresa White; children, Tammy Potts, Chris (Stacy) White, Tiffany Stroupe, and Ashton Holliman; and grandchildren, Ethan Pitts, Kelly Pitts, Jessica Pitts, Jayce Avila, Levi Holliman, and Kayley Holliman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allie and Helen Williams Root.
Mr. White spent many years working in the printing industry as a folder operator with companies in and around Nashville, Tennessee. In the early nineties, he began driving trucks in Nashville hauling equipment. For a short time, he drove charter buses with a company in Nashville. Other than his family, the thing Earl loved most was fishing. He loved being out on the water as much as possible.
He never met a stranger. Anyone who met him loved him. Earl had a huge heart and was always willing to help anyone if he could. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
